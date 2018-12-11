Man arrested over Charlie Puth, IU online concert ticket deals

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of defrauding music lovers in connection with ticket offers for Charlie Puth, H.O.T. and IU concerts, the Busan Jin Police said Tuesday.Police say the man advertised concert ticket trade deals on online sites for four months beginning in July. He is being accused of taking some 18 million won ($16,600) from 55 victims without keeping his end of the deal.The man was found in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul, after a nationwide search. The police narrowed down their target by analyzing bank records.According to police, the suspect is unemployed and appears to have spent all the money on entertainment.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)