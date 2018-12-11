Drug sales at convenience stores more than double in 5 years

BUSINESS

Medicine sales at convenience stores have more than doubled over the past five years, primarily for Tylenol, data showed Tuesday.



Records from the Health Insurance Review & Assessment Service said 34.47 billion won ($30.55 million) worth of nonprescription drugs were purchased at convenience stores last year, up from 15.43 billion won in 2013.







(Yonhap)

The government allowed convenience stores to start selling medicine in November 2012 to fill in for late nights and weekends when many pharmacies and medical facilities are closed. The sales are limited to 13 kinds of nonprescription medicineTylenol was the most sold drug during the measured period. The four types of the medicine accounted for 13.38 billion won in sales during the years, about 39 percent of the total, the data showed. (Yonhap)