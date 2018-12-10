KT to deduct up to 6-month phone bills for victims of network blackout

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

South Korean mobile carrier KT announced Monday its plan to compensate those who suffered from a network blackout caused by a fire at its regional branch last month, including the exemption of telecom bills worth up to six months.In addition to its initial plan to shave off one-month bills for both landline and wireless service subscribers among the victims, which largely included small merchants in the Seodaemun District, northern Seoul, the operator decided to exempt fees worth up to six months for subscribers to the internet and public switched telephone network services on the cable that was damaged by the fire. Internet subscribers will receive exemption for an amount equivalent to bills worth three months of their usage.The amount of exemption will be based on average monthly payments made between August and October.The compensation will start to be applied to the subscribers’ bills for January.For wireless subscribers, those eligible for the compensation will be confirmed on My KT App on their smartphones starting Wednesday.(song@heraldcorp.com)