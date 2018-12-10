After feuding with feminists, San E takes aim at journalists

ENTERTAINMENT

It seems San E has beef with journalists, as the outspoken rapper has announced he will release a new single called “Giregi” Tuesday -- a portmanteau meaning “garbage reporter” in Korean.In an Instagram post released Monday afternoon, the rapper teased the new single as he bounced up and down while wearing a zipped ski mask that left just his eyes visible.The term “giregi” is heard repeatedly as the short clip teased the latest in a series of politically charged songs the rapper has released in recent weeks.San E caused controversy after releasing his single “Feminist” in November. One of the song’s lyrics goes, “I don’t understand that men and women aren’t equal at this point. It’d make sense if my grandmother said so, but what was so unfair when you grew up?”The rapper doubled down on criticism of his music however, releasing another single “OongAngOong” earlier this month, in which he branded those on the radical fringe of feminism, such as members of the misandrist online community “Megalia,” as “feminazis.”The upcoming single comes just days after the rapper took to YouTube to complain about news articles criticizing his behavior at a concert earlier this month.While performing at the Brand New Year 2018 concert on Dec. 3, the singer had a heated back-and-forth exchange with some members of the audience which drew mixed reactions online.In the video released on Sunday, the rapper read news articles that he saw as some of the “worst examples” of media coverage on him.“San E released a series of songs with misogynistic lyrics, raising eyebrows among female fans,” the rapper read from his phone screen before abruptly standing as he shouted in frustration.He said his hands were shaking as he read, and then went on to say that he’s seeing a great deal of “nonsense” and “fake news.”San E appears to have become increasingly political in recent weeks as many of his posts on social media have touched on a wide range of topics ranging from feminism and fake news to air pollution.The rapper confirmed through Twitter on Monday that his new single “Giregi” will be digitally released Tuesday at noon on streaming services."Giregi" marks the first single to be released since San E parted ways with his former label Brand New Music last week.By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)