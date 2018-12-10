Photographer Rotta denies sexual harassment allegations

NATIONAL

Photographer Rotta (Rotta`s Instagram)

Photographer Choi Won-seok, widely known as “Rotta,” denied sexual harassment allegations at his first court hearing Monday.Rotta is charged of indecent assault for allegedly touching the abdomen, waist, thighs and genitals of a 21-year-old model during a photo shoot in June 2013.During the trial Monday, Rotta’s lawyer acknowledged that the photographer did have physical contact with the model, but denied that it was without consent.The Public Prosecutor’s Office, however, presented testimony that Rotta had been rejected amid physical contact with the model, implying there was no prior consent.Judge Lee Eun-hee of the Seoul Western District Court ruled that the case will move on to a second hearing. The alleged victim is set to appear in court as a witness at the second hearing on Jan. 16, 2019.Rotta, a high-profile photographer known for working with K-pop artists such as Sulli and Gu Ha-ra of Kara, was under fire for photographs some have linked to a “Lolita complex,” referring to an adult’s sexual attachment to young girls.By Lee Tae-hee (taeheelee@heraldcorp.com)