Digital health care, smart cities key to 4th industrial revolution drive: committee

BUSINESS

South Korea’s presidential committee aimed at coordinating national strategies to boost the country’s competitiveness in the “fourth industrial revolution” will focus on next-generation health care and smart city development next year, its chief said Monday.



Chang Byung-gyu, who was reappointed to head the committee for a second term, said the committee will devote resources to supporting ongoing smart city initiatives, including those in Sejong and Busan, while narrowing its focus on health care to mobilizing regulatory support for “digital health care.”





Chang Byung-gyu (right), head of the Presidential Committee on the Fourth Industrial Revolution, addresses a meeting attended by Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Sung Yun-mo (center) and other related officials at the KT office in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)