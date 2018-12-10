Go to Mobile Version

Prosecutors to probe ex-presidential aide’s DUI case

By Kim So-hyun
  • Published : Dec 10, 2018 - 16:50
  • Updated : Dec 10, 2018 - 16:50
Two people who were in the vehicle of President Moon Jae-in’s protocol secretary when he drove under the influence last month told police they tried to stop him, concurring with the aide’s statement earlier.

Kim Jong-cheon drove about 100 meters under the influence of alcohol shortly after midnight on Nov. 23 in Hyoja-dong, Jongno-gu, near the presidential office. 


Kim Jong-cheon (Yonhap)

Police plan to hand over the case to the prosecution this week with a recommendation to indict Kim on DUI charges, and non-indictment for the passengers on abetting DUI.

Kim resigned after he was caught drunk driving, with a blood alcohol level of 0.120 percent, enough to have his license revoked.

Kim admitted to the DUI charges, but denied that people on his car abetted his acts.

After drinking, Kim had called a chauffeur service to drive his car, and drove his car to the place where he was to meet the driver.

Seoul’s Jongno Police Station said on Monday that its officers questioned Saturday the two passengers in Kim’s car at the time, and both said they tried to stop him.

Earlier on Dec. 1, police questioned Kim on how he came to drunk drive and how the passengers got in the car with him.

By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)


