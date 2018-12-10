Prosecutors to probe ex-presidential aide’s DUI case

Kim Jong-cheon drove about 100 meters under the influence of alcohol shortly after midnight on Nov. 23 in Hyoja-dong, Jongno-gu, near the presidential office.
|Kim Jong-cheon (Yonhap)
Police plan to hand over the case to the prosecution this week with a recommendation to indict Kim on DUI charges, and non-indictment for the passengers on abetting DUI.
Kim resigned after he was caught drunk driving, with a blood alcohol level of 0.120 percent, enough to have his license revoked.
Kim admitted to the DUI charges, but denied that people on his car abetted his acts.
After drinking, Kim had called a chauffeur service to drive his car, and drove his car to the place where he was to meet the driver.
Seoul’s Jongno Police Station said on Monday that its officers questioned Saturday the two passengers in Kim’s car at the time, and both said they tried to stop him.
Earlier on Dec. 1, police questioned Kim on how he came to drunk drive and how the passengers got in the car with him.
By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)