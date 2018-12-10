Woori Bank opens 4th foreign banking center

BUSINESS

An internal view of Gimpo Foreign Banking Center (Woori Bank)

Woori Bank, South Korea’s fourth-largest commercial bank by total assets, has opened its fourth foreign banking center in Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province, according to the bank on Monday.A foreign banking center is a specialized branch exclusively for foreign customers. They can open a bank account and receive financial services such as cross-border money transfers, currency exchange and card management.The branch opens weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.Located 25 kilometers west of Seoul, Gimpo was home to some 26,000 foreign residents as of 2017, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety. Gimpo is the fourth city with a special branch of Woori Bank, following Ansan and Uijeongbu in Gyeonggi Province as well as Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province.The Korean bank additionally operates seven branches open Sundays exclusively for foreign residents in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province.By Son Ji-hyoung