Posco to donate W10b for the needy

By Yoon Yeun-jung
  • Published : Dec 10, 2018 - 15:49
  • Updated : Dec 10, 2018 - 18:21
South Korea’s largest steelmaker Posco plans to donate 10 billion won ($8.88 million) to assist underprivileged families, provide medical services and support the improvement of community housing by the end of the year, the company said Monday.

Posco Group will donate 8 billion won while seven affiliates of Posco will contribute 2 billion won to the Community Chest of Korea. 


Posco Chairman Choi Jung-woo (Posco)

Posco has been carrying out various outreach programs under the management philosophy of “Corporate citizenship: building a better future together.”

As a partner of the CCK, Posco has been donating to the organization every year since 1999.

Other Posco affiliates also became contributors in 2004, accumulating 132 billion won ($117 million) of funds until last year.

The CCK is the nation’s largest fundraising and allocation institution, established in 1998 according to the Community Chest of Korea Act.



