Korail resumes KTX Gangneung service

NATIONAL

A KTX train bound for Seoul from Gangneung Station (Yonhap)

Korail CEO Oh Young-sik (Yonhap)

The Korea Railroad Corp. resumed normal operations of the KTX Gangneung Line on Monday morning, as work to restore the line was completed three days after a derailment.According to Korail, a KTX train bound for Seoul from Gangneung Station departed at 5:30 a.m. with 102 passengers. The train safely arrived at Cheongnyangni station.Ahead of the departure, Korail operated test rides from Gangneung Station and Jinbu Station simultaneously to verify safety of the track where the derailment occurred. Korail said KTX trains will slow down while passing the derailed section, adding it will not affect the travel time.“Korail will make all-out efforts to transport people safely,” Korail CEO Oh Young-sik said. Oh took the first train Monday and again apologized for the recent derailment.On Saturday morning, a KTX train en route to Seoul derailed shortly after departing from Gangneung, Gangwon Province, with 198 passengers aboard. Sixteen passengers were injured in the accident.The exact cause of the accident has not been determined yet, but a joint team of the Transport Ministry and Korail officials have tentatively concluded that a railroad switch system error likely caused the accident.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)