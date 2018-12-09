[Graphic News] Merkel tops Forbes’ 100 most powerful women

WORLD

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been named atop the list of the 100 most powerful women in the world for 2018 for an eighth year in a row. Her streak since 2006 has been broken only by Michelle Obama in 2010. South Korea’s Hotel Shilla CEO Lee Boo-jin also ranked 86th on Forbes’ list.British Prime Minister Theresa May ranked as the second most powerful woman, followed by International Monetary Fund Chief Christine Lagarde and General Motors CEO Mary Barra.The business magazine’s list determines a power ranking for the world’s leading women by applying metrics including money, media and impact.