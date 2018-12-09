US casino resort complex to open near Incheon Airport in 2022

Incheon International Airport Corp. will develop the Inspire Integrated Entertainment Resort at its international business zone, under an agreement signed Thursday with US casino resort operator Mohegan Gaming and Entertainment Partners and film producer and distributer Paramount Pictures Corp.
|From left: Kevin Brown, chairman of the Mohegan Tribe and the Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, Incheon International Airport Corp. CEO Chung Il-young and Kevin Suh, Paramount’s executive vice president for themed entertainment. (Incheon International Airport Corp.)
Some 2.8 trillion won ($2.4 billion) will be invested in the multiphased construction of the facility spanning nearly 4.4 million square meters. The complex will include a multipurpose performance hall for K-pop singers, a five-star hotel, a convention center and a casino for foreigners only.
Paramount Pictures will be in charge of developing virtual reality content with scenes from its movies.
The South Korean airport expects the project to create more than 1 million jobs and attract 3.6 million tourists every year, including transfer flight passengers, once the resort opens.
“There have been several attempts to build theme parks here, but this is the first case of making tangible progress,” said Chung Il-young, CEO of IIAC.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the resort is slated to take place in the first half of next year and the official opening is planned for 2022, officials said.
By Yoon Yeun-jung (kairos07@heraldcorp.com)