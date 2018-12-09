Shinhan Card to launch X-mas shopping event with Amazon

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

South Korea's Shinhan Card Co. said Sunday that it will launch a special Christmas shopping event in cooperation with global retail giant Amazon that will provide benefits to its customers.The company said card holders who use the Global Plus service on its mobile PayFAN platform linked to Amazon's portal can get $15 off if they buy goods worth $150-500. For online purchases exceeding $500, Shinhan Card users are eligible for an immediate $50 discount.The Global Plus service, first launched in October, aims to cater to people who frequently buy products online directly from foreign outlets.It offers distinct benefits to consumers who use it to make transactions on such sites as Hotels.com, Uber and Airbnb.Shinhan said the latest tie-up follows the considerable demand generated when similar benefits were offered in cooperation with Amazon during this year's Black Friday shopping season."The company will strive to bolster its competitiveness by providing convenience and differentiated services to our customers," a corporate insider said. (Yonhap)