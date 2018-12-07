Drunk driver who killed soldier on leave admits to charges against him

NATIONAL

On Dec.7., Yoon’s friends ask the judiciary to give out a harsher sentence to Park in front of Busan District Court in Haeundae, Busan (Yonhap)

A man surnamed Park, who is accused of killing 22-year-old soldier Yoon Chang-ho while driving under the influence, admitted to the charges against him at his trial Friday.In the first inquests into the death, presided over by Justice Kim Dong-wook at the Busan District Court, prosecutors said Park was indicted on charges of killing Yoon in front of a crosswalk in Haeundae, Busan, while driving a BMW with blood alcohol content of 0.181 percent on Sept. 25.Park briefly said, “I agree,” when the judge asked whether he admitted to the charges.Park’s attorney had requested a change in the trial date, citing a lack of preparation for the trial, but the court denied the request.Around 40 people, including family members and friends of the deceased as well as members of the media, attended the court session, which began at 11 a.m.“It’s such a tragedy. The perpetrator just lives unscathed, while my son is dead,” said the father of the deceased, “All drunk drivers should be sentenced to imprisonment, not probation.”Yoon’s friends asked the judiciary to give out a harsher sentence to Park, though the recently passed revision to the law on drunk driving, called the “Yoon Chang-ho law,” will not apply to this case.Meanwhile, Park’s attorney said they will focus their efforts on compensating the victim’s family by meeting with them after reviewing evidence submitted by the prosecution.By Lee So-jeong (xojeong2@heraldcorp.com)