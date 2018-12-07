83 percent of Korean workers suffer year-end stress: poll

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

Eight in 10 South Korean employees said they feel more stressed around the year-end season, a study showed Friday.According to the survey conducted by an online job recruitment company, 83.5 percent of the respondents said they are under more pressure at the end of the year than other times.The company surveyed a total of 947 adult workers between 20 and 69 years old.A quarter of the respondents who feel stressed at the end of the year said they feel insecure about a lack of achievements, while others pointed out the economic slowdown and deteriorating company performance.Other reasons behind the stress included financial pressure from overspending and frequent meetings and drinks.More female employees expressed concerns than men, the study said. By age, there were more respondents in their 30s and 40s feeling stressed than other age groups.Workers tend to behave as usual or spend quality time with friends and family members to overcome the stress, the survey added.By Choi Ji-won (jwchoikr@heraldcorp.com)