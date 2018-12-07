Samsung Electronics wins KITA’s top exporter award

BUSINESS

KITA CEO Kim Young-ju (Yonhap)



The event was attended by President Moon Jae-in, Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Sung Yun-mo, KITA CEO Kim Young-ju and around 2,000 participants from the government, trade-related organizations and trade companies.



The trade volume of Korea is expected to reach $1 trillion for the second straight year, maintaining its position as the world’s sixth-largest export economy.



“Korea’s trade should now break away from its traditional way of following precedent rivals in the markets made by advanced nations,” said KITA CEO Kim Young-ju in an opening speech.



“It is important to form a business eco-system that promotes investment and technology cooperation between large and small companies to help promising startups advance into the global market and to expand new convergence industries,” he added.



By Shin Ji-hye( The event was attended by President Moon Jae-in, Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Sung Yun-mo, KITA CEO Kim Young-ju and around 2,000 participants from the government, trade-related organizations and trade companies.The trade volume of Korea is expected to reach $1 trillion for the second straight year, maintaining its position as the world’s sixth-largest export economy.“Korea’s trade should now break away from its traditional way of following precedent rivals in the markets made by advanced nations,” said KITA CEO Kim Young-ju in an opening speech.“It is important to form a business eco-system that promotes investment and technology cooperation between large and small companies to help promising startups advance into the global market and to expand new convergence industries,” he added.By Shin Ji-hye( shinjh@heraldcorp.com

Top exporters including Samsung Electronics, Pubg, L&F and Intellian Technologies on Friday received awards out of 1,264 exporters that have contributed to the nation’s achievement of $600 billion in exports this year.They received awards at an annual ceremony held by the Korea International Trade Association to mark the 55th Day of Trade.