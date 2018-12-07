Fire at shelter kills 260 animals

NATIONAL

Fire at a shelter in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province killed some 260 cats and dogs (Yonhap)

(Lee Hyo-ri's tweet)

A fire at an animal shelter broke out early Friday morning in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province, killing some 260 cats and dogs.The fire started at around 2:10 a.m. Friday, and was extinguished by regional fire authorities in three hours. Of the some 400 dogs and 100 cats housed at the facility, around 180 dogs and 80 cats died in the blaze. The fire burnt half of the shelter, incurring an estimated 26 million won ($23,200) of damage.There were no human casualties, but a 33-year-old firefighter was bitten by a dog while working to contain the fire.Authorities are investigating the case to determine the exact cause of the fire.Singer Lee Hyo-ri had adopted her dog Soonshim from this facility in 2011. She later released a song to raise funds for other animals at the shelter.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)