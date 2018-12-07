Drunk man arrested for public nudity outside National Assembly

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A middle-aged man has been arrested for running around naked in front of the National Assembly building, police said Friday.The 61-year-old man was spotted heavily drunk and walking around naked in freezing temperatures in front of the National Assembly around 7:15 a.m. Seoul was forecast to be minus 10 degrees Celsius at that time.Yeongdeungpo Police dispatched officers to the area after security guards at the National Assembly reported the man.According to police, the man was found muttering, “We should arrest the president, public prosecutor general, and the chief justice of the Supreme Court.”Police arrested the man on-site and are currently investigating him for indecent exposure and trespassing.By Lee Tae-hee (taeheelee@heraldcorp.com)