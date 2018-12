NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

At 7:58 a.m. on Friday morning, a Subway Line No. 8 train headed for Amsa Station in Seoul came to a stop at Sujin Station in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province.Subway operation on Subway Line No. 8 was delayed for 20 minutes due to an electrical failure.At 8:16 a.m., 18 minutes later, Seoul Metro moved the broken train to a subway train garage, and resumed operations using another train.The accident caused inconvenience for commuters on their way to work.Subway Line No. 7 service was delayed Friday morning as well. Authorities are investigating the incident.By Lee So-jeong (xojeong2@heraldcorp.com)