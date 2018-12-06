Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

Samsung Welfare Foundation names tycoon's daughter as new chief

By Yonhap
  • Published : Dec 6, 2018 - 16:55
  • Updated : Dec 6, 2018 - 17:17

Samsung Welfare Foundation said Thursday it has named Lee Seo-hyun, a daughter of hospitalized Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Kun-hee, as its new director.

The new head of Samsung Welfare Foundation also stepped down from her position as president of the fashion division of Samsung C&T Corp., the de facto holding company of the family-controlled conglomerate Samsung.

She will start her four-year term on Jan. 1.


Lee Seo-hyun (Yonhap)

Seo-hyun is the second daughter of Kun-hee, who has been bedridden since 2014. The business tycoon's eldest daughter is Boo-jin, who is the president and CEO of Hotel Shilla, a hotel and resort arm of Samsung.

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong is his only son.

Samsung Welfare Foundation, one of Samsung's four foundations, was kicked off in 1989 by Kun-hee in an effort to expand Samsung's charity projects.

Jae-yong, has been leading Samsung Life Public Welfare Foundation and Samsung Foundation of Culture, succeeding his father, along with his grandfather, Lee Byung-chull, who founded Samsung.

Former Prime Minister Kim Hwang-sik, who was in office from 2010 to 2013, currently governs Ho-am Foundation, another Samsung foundation, which grants prizes to those making contributions in various areas, including academics, the arts, and social development. (Yonhap)



LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114