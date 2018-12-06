Hyundai i30 N rated top sports car in Germany, Australia

BUSINESS

Hyundai Motor Co.'s i30 N high-performance car topped other sports cars in Germany and Australia for this year, the company said Thursday.



In Germany, the i30 N hot hatchback has been named the 'Import Winner' in the Auto Bild Sports Cars of the Year awards in the small car & compact category, Hyundai said in a statement.







Hyundai i30N (Yonhap)

In Australia, the vehicle beat out others in Australia's Best Cars Awards, or ABC awards, in the best sports car under $50,000 category. It also ranked 1st in Drive's 2018 Car of the Year awards in the best performance car under $60,000 category, the South Korean carmaker said.ABC Awards are presided over by Australia's automobile association and the Drive's 2018 Car of the Year awards are held by Australian auto magazine Drive.com.au, the statement said.Drive editor Andrew Maclean said the i30 N's victory was unanimous, with all seven judges placing it first, ahead of returning 2017 champion the Honda Civic Type R, and the new Renault Megane RS280 Cup. (Yonhap)