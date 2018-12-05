Twitter Korea ranks most tweeted terms for 2018

For social issues, “School MeToo” ranked first. The complete list is as follows:
1. School MeToo
2. Feminism
3. Spycam
4. Hatred
5. Druking
6. Fine dust
7. Inter-Korean summit
8. Minimum wage
9. Hyekyunggung Ms. Kim
10. Local elections
The top 10 list for most tweeted people was dominated by K-pop groups, led by BTS, Exo and GOT7, in order. Twice, ranked No. 8, marked the only girl group among the top 10.
|(Twitter Korea)
Other categories featured among Twitter Korea’s lists included entertainment, politics and games.
The “Golden Tweet,” or most retweeted post in Korea for 2018, was a video of BTS’ Jungkook singing a cover of Park Won’s “All of My Life.” The clip had over 600,000 retweets as of Wednesday.
By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)