Twitter Korea ranks most tweeted terms for 2018

By Kim Jee-min
  • Published : Dec 5, 2018 - 15:55
  • Updated : Dec 5, 2018 - 15:55
Twitter Korea announced the top 10 most tweeted terms of 2018, in a list spanning social issues and people.

For social issues, “School MeToo” ranked first. The complete list is as follows:

1. School MeToo
2. Feminism
3. Spycam
4. Hatred
5. Druking
6. Fine dust
7. Inter-Korean summit
8. Minimum wage
9. Hyekyunggung Ms. Kim
10. Local elections



The top 10 list for most tweeted people was dominated by K-pop groups, led by BTS, Exo and GOT7, in order. Twice, ranked No. 8, marked the only girl group among the top 10.


(Twitter Korea)

Other categories featured among Twitter Korea’s lists included entertainment, politics and games.

The “Golden Tweet,” or most retweeted post in Korea for 2018, was a video of BTS’ Jungkook singing a cover of Park Won’s “All of My Life.” The clip had over 600,000 retweets as of Wednesday.

By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)


