[Monitor] Consumer prices in Nov. increase 2% on-year

The consumer price index in November reached 104.73, up 2.0 percent from a year ago, according to data released by Statistics Korea.
Prices of agricultural goods rose 14.4 percent on-year, while livestock product prices dropped 1.5 percent.
Due to reduced fuel surcharges, prices of industrial goods dropped. But as the impact from last year’s cut in gas prices diminished, overall consumer prices continued to increase within the 2 percent range in November for the second consecutive month, the agency said.
By Yoon Yeun-jung (kairos07@heraldcorp.com)