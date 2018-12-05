Moon orders measures to strengthen presidential officials' discipline

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in has ordered a senior aide to draw up measures to strengthen presidential officials' discipline following allegations of irregularities against some officials, his spokesman said Wednesday.



Moon on Tuesday instructed Cho Kuk, senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, to immediately come up with measures to improve the operation of a team of special inspectors that has recently come under fire for its members' alleged wrongdoings.





(Yonhap)

Last week, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae replaced the team over allegations that one member from the prosecution privately visited the national police agency last month to get information about their probe into a corruption case involving the official's acquaintance.There is also speculation that some team members have played golf during work hours.The team, under Cho's office, consists of government officials who were dispatched from agencies, such as the prosecution, with a duty to inspect government ministries.Cheong Wa Dae said that Moon was briefed by Cho over the issue after returning home from a three-nation tour on Tuesday."The president ordered measures to beef up officials' discipline and improve the operation of the team," Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom told a press briefing.Cho asked prosecutors and police last week to swiftly investigate their alleged irregularities."The people will assess the nature of this case if the outcome of prosecutors' probe comes out," Moon was quoted as saying by Kim.Cho is under pressure to step down from opposition parties who accuse him of failing to properly supervise his officials. (Yonhap)