N. Korean FM arrives in Syria after Vietnam visit

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho has arrived in Syria, Pyongyang’s state media reported Tuesday, where the top diplomat is expected to discuss a potential visit to Pyongyang by the Syrian president.



The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that the North Korean delegation, led by Ri, arrived in the capital city of Damascus on Monday.



The report did not provide further details, including the purpose of the visit.





North Korea`s Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho (Yonhap)

His visit to Syria followed a four-day trip to Vietnam, where Ri met Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.Pundits said Ri is expected to prepare for a potential visit to North Korea by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during his stay. (Yonhap)