NATIONAL

South Korean babies born in 2017 are expected to live more than 82 years on average, government data showed.According to data compiled by Statistics Korea, the average life expectancy in 2017 was 82.7 years. In 1970, the average life expectancy of Koreans was 62.3 years.The life expectancy of women was 85.7 years while that of men was 79.7 years in 2017.