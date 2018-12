NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The first cold wave warning will be issued at 11 p.m. Tuesday, as temperatures plummet after Tuesday’s rain.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the cold wave warning will take effect in most parts of the country at 11 p.m., including Seoul, Daejeon, Incheon, Gyeonggi, North Gyeongsang, North and South Chungcheong, Gangwon and North Jeolla provinces.Temperatures in Seoul will plummet below minus 4 degrees Celsius Wednesday morning, with a daytime high of 4 C expected.By Lee So-jeong ( xojeong2@heraldcorp.com