Hite Jinro expands distribution of Isul Tok Tok soju in Thailand

The carbonated drink is being sold at Thailand’s Lotus Express, which has 1,500 stores nationwide.
|Hite Jinro’s Isul Tok Tok in peach and pineapple flavors (Yonhap)
With the latest launch, Hite Jinro products are now being sold at a total of 4,200 stores across Thailand, the company said.
Hite Jinro said sales of soju in the Southeast Asian country have grown rapidly in recent years, with this year’s sales expected to grow over 25 percent on-year.
The company added that fruity soju brands and other ready-to-drink products are popular among those in their 20s and 30s, with combined sales of such products showing an average of 75 percent annual growth in the past three years.
Hite Jinro has been making efforts to target the Thai market since 2015, when it first entered the market.
By Yoon Yeun-jung (kairos07@heraldcorp.com)