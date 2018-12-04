Online bookstore draws criticism after using ad with derogatory term

NATIONAL

(Yes24)

Online bookstore Yes24 has faced criticism after the South Korean company sent an email on Sunday publicizing a newly published feminist book titled “Hanguk Namja,” which directly translates to “Korean Man.”The subject line was “How could you be such a Han-nam?” The abbreviation “Han-nam,” literally short for “Korean man,” is a derogatory term used to refer to an entitled, misogynistic man.Many Yes24 users immediately complained about the company’s use of the derogatory term in an official advertisement. Many decided to boycott the company, and an increasing number have posted screenshots on online communities documenting their refusal to do business there.On Monday, three days after the email was sent, Yes24 posted an apology addressed to customers who may have been offended by the advertisement.The apology reads, “The title was a quotation from an interview with the author, but we failed to consider that it could have been viewed differently, regardless of our intentions.”Choi Tae-sup, the author of the feminist book, has also faced criticism after provoking another group. He wrote on Twitter on Sunday, “So ‘anime profile pictures’ are withdrawing from Yes24 and moving to Aladdin because of my interview article?”Aladdin is another online bookstore, one of Yes24’s main competitors, and by “anime profile pictures” Choi was most likely referring to Twitter users who put up Japanese anime screenshots as their profile pictures. Choi’s Twitter account is now private.The Yes24 boycott continues to build steam on male-dominated online communities and forums.By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)