Korean consumer prices rise 2% on-year in Nov.

South Korea's consumer prices rose two percent for the second straight month in November from a year earlier on increased utility and service prices, government data showed Tuesday.



From a month earlier, the index fell 0.7 percent, according to Statistics Korea.



The reading marks the highest since September 2017, when the comparable figure stood at 2.1 percent.







Core inflation, which excludes volatile oil and food prices, rose 1.3 percent on-year.Utility prices rose 1.5 percent on-year last month, compared with a 1.9 percent on-year decline tallied for October.Prices of industrial goods increased 1.5 percent from a year earlier, compared with a 2 percent on-year rise reported for the previous month, the statistics office said.The statistical office said prices of service charges moved up 1.5 percent last month, up from a 1.3 percent on-year increase in October. (Yonhap)