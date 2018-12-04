Korean consumer prices rise 2% on-year in Nov.

South Korea's consumer prices rose two percent for the second straight month in November from a year earlier on increased utility and service prices, government data showed Tuesday.
From a month earlier, the index fell 0.7 percent, according to Statistics Korea.
The reading marks the highest since September 2017, when the comparable figure stood at 2.1 percent.
|(Yonhap)
Core inflation, which excludes volatile oil and food prices, rose 1.3 percent on-year.
Utility prices rose 1.5 percent on-year last month, compared with a 1.9 percent on-year decline tallied for October.
Prices of industrial goods increased 1.5 percent from a year earlier, compared with a 2 percent on-year rise reported for the previous month, the statistics office said.
The statistical office said prices of service charges moved up 1.5 percent last month, up from a 1.3 percent on-year increase in October. (Yonhap)