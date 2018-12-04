[Weather] Dust levels to rise Tuesday, despite rain

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Cloudy skies will continue Tuesday morning with showers that will cease in the afternoon.Korea’s state weather agency said the rain was forecast to stop in the day as the effect of a low pressure trough will fade out on the peninsula by the afternoon.Chungcheong Province, Jeju and Southern regions except for North Gyeongsang Province will get 5-20 millimeters of rain, while Gyeonggi and West Gangwon areas will see less than 5 mm.According to the National Institute of Environmental Research, dust levels will worsen on Tuesday despite the rain, with the effect of yellow dust remaining in the upper level of the atmosphere. Central areas, Chungcheong province, Gwangju and North Jeolla Province will expect “bad” dust levels while other areas of the nation will see dust levels ranging between “bad” and “normal.”Temperatures are comparatively warm, with daytime highs of 5-17 C, which is higher mercury than the average recorded for this time of year.After the rain on Tuesday, some areas will see frost on Wednesday morning as temperatures drop below zero.By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)