Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

[Monitor] Korea’s senior unemployment rate surpasses US’ this year

By Yoon Yeun-jung
  • Published : Dec 4, 2018 - 16:49
  • Updated : Dec 4, 2018 - 16:49

The unemployment rate among elderly and middle-aged workers between 55 and 64 years old in Korea reached 2.9 percent in the second quarter of this year, up 0.4 percentage points from a year ago.

This was higher than the rate of 2.7 percent in the US in the same period, according to data released by Statistics Korea and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

In the third quarter, the rate inched up further to 3 percent, while the US recorded 2.9 percent.

Korea’s worsening unemployment rate reflects its sluggish economy and job market. It also indicates an increase in the economically active population among seniors.

By Yoon Yeun-jung(kairos07@heraldcorp.com)


LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114