Soyuz 'successfully' launched into orbit: Roscosmos

BAIKONUR, Kazakhstan -- Russia's space agency Roscosmos said Monday that the first manned Soyuz flight to the International Space Station since a failed launch in October was proceeding according to plan.
The Soyuz was "successfully launched into orbit," Roscosmos wrote on Twitter.
|(Yonhap)
Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko, Anne McClain of NASA and David Saint-Jacques of the Canadian Space Agency launched for a six-and-a-half month mission on the International Space Station at the expected time of 1131 GMT. (AFP)