Soyuz 'successfully' launched into orbit: Roscosmos

By AFP
  • Published : Dec 3, 2018 - 21:10
  • Updated : Dec 3, 2018 - 21:10

BAIKONUR, Kazakhstan -- Russia's space agency Roscosmos said Monday that the first manned Soyuz flight to the International Space Station since a failed launch in October was proceeding according to plan.

The Soyuz was "successfully launched into orbit," Roscosmos wrote on Twitter. 

Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko, Anne McClain of NASA and David Saint-Jacques of the Canadian Space Agency launched for a six-and-a-half month mission on the International Space Station at the expected time of 1131 GMT. (AFP)



