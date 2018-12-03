Rewards for N.K. denuclearization steps could be other than sanctions relief: Moon's adviser

NATIONAL

The United States can help break the impasse in denuclearization talks with North Korea without sanctions relief if it allows humanitarian businesses in the communist nation to go forward, a special adviser to President Moon Jae-in said Monday.



Moon Chung-in, a special presidential adviser for unification, foreign and security affairs, made the remark during a lecture in Seoul, reiterating President Moon's earlier remark that rewards for the North's denuclearization steps do not necessarily have to be a relaxation of sanctions.



"Many American citizens wish to conduct humanitarian businesses in North Korea, but cannot due to government restrictions," the adviser said. "Relieving those restrictions could send a fairly positive message to North Korea."





Moon Chung-in (Yonhap)

President Moon told reporters earlier that rewards for North Korea's denuclearization steps could include a delay or reduction of a South Korea-U.S. military exercise, humanitarian assistance or even non-political exchanges, such as sports and cultural exchanges.The remarks were made as nuclear talks between the U.S. and North Korea have stalled, with Pyongyang demanding sanctions relief while the U.S. wants more denuclearization measures.In their Friday meeting, President Moon and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed on the need to maintain existing sanctions against North Korea until the communist state completely denuclearizes. (Yonhap)