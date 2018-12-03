[Graphic News] Oxfam praises Korea’s progress in reducing inequality

WORLD

South Korea is making progress in reducing the gap between rich and poor through its policies on social spending, tax and labor rights, aid agency Oxfam said in a report.Oxfam and Development Finance International Group, a nonprofit research group, issued a survey ranking 157 countries in the three policy areas deemed critical to reducing inequality, based on data available as of the end of 2017.Korea, Indonesia and Georgia were hailed for taking positive steps, while the governments of Nigeria, Singapore and Argentina were criticized for fueling inequality.Korea ranked 56th overall in the Commitment to Reducing Inequality Index -- 60th in terms of social spending, 81st in tax and 61st in labor rights.