S. Korea, US plan videoconference meeting on N. Korea

NATIONAL

South Korean and US officials are expected to hold "working group" consultations on North Korea this week via videoconferencing, a diplomatic source here said Monday.



The allies launched the new communication channel in November as part of efforts to coordinate their approach toward Pyongyang more systematically and frequently amid concerns about a possible schism over the issue of sanctions.







This combined image of Lee Do-hoon (R), special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs at South Korea`s foreign ministry, and his US counterpart, Stephen Biegun of the US State Department, was provided by Yonhap News TV. (Yonhap)

The inaugural meeting took place in Washington D.C. on Nov. 20, led by Lee Do-hoon, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and his counterpart, Stephen Biegun, special representative for North Korea at the State Department.Also on hand were officials from the presidential offices and South Korea's unification ministry, which is in charge of inter-Korean cooperation.The two sides want to have the second session of the working group this week and consultations are under way to fix a date, according to the source.If held, it will likely take the form of videoconferencing, the source added.The allies plan to have a working group session twice a month, either in direct talks or by videoconference, with some flexibility on the scheduling. (Yonhap)