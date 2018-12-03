Genesis G70 named car of the year by US magazine

|MotorTrend’s cover story on the Genesis G70 (Hyundai Motor)
The luxury sports sedan competed with 19 other car of the year award contenders, including the BMW3, in the magazine’s annual evaluation. It won the award for being the most competent, desirable and capable vehicle to debut for the 2019 model year, the magazine said in a statement.
“The G70 proves you don’t have to compromise; you can have world-class driving dynamics and a smooth, comfortable ride. Power and efficiency can be found in the same luxury vehicle,” said Ed Loh, MotorTrend’s editor-in-chief.
“Genesis G70 democratizes safety, technology and luxury, with a price point that will surprise and delight everyone -- but its competition.”
The award was given at a ceremony held on the sidelines of the LA Motor Show last week.
The G70 is the first South Korean car to win the award by MotorTrend, a 69-year-old auto publication, the company said. The G70 is the third of six Genesis models to debut by 2021 and is the final sedan of the lineup.
Calling the G70 a competitive rival to the BMW 3 series, MotorTrend said it outperforms legacy luxury sedans with driver-focused performance.
“The 2019 Genesis G70 luxury sport sedan resets benchmarks and expectations in its class for the holistic integration of leading performance, refined luxury, and aerodynamic style,” said the magazine.
MotorTrend named Alfa Romeo’s Giulia the car of the year last year, Chevrolet’s Bolt EV in 2017 and the Camaro in 2016.
By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)