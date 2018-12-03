KAIST to help build science research institution in Kenya

BUSINESS

The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, the nation’ first research-intensive institution established with a development loan from the US in 1971, will help the Kenyan government build a science research hub starting next year, it said Monday.KAIST has concluded a deal with the Kenyan government to build a science research institution with a 107 billion won ($95.7 million) loan from the South Korean government. KAIST leads a South Korean consortium that includes local builders and architects for the building of the research institution in the African country.For the next three years, KAIST will provide consultancy on running research labs on mechanical electronics, civil, bio and agricultural engineering as well as information and communications technology.It will also offer management know-how as a 47-year-old institution that provides a state-of-the-art research environment and world-class education programs for aspiring scientists, it said.It is the first case of KAIST providing consultancy on its entire program, it added.By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)