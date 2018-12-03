Life expectancy of Koreans edges up to 82.7 yrs in 2017

BUSINESS

South Korean babies born in 2017 are expected to live more than 82 years, government data showed Monday, as a growing number of people take care of their health by receiving regular medical checkups and treatment.



Life expectancy at birth averaged 82.7 years in 2017, three months longer than a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.







(Yonhap)

In 1970, the average life expectancy for South Koreans stood at 62.3 years.Baby boys and girls born in 2017 were expected to live 79.7 years and 85.7 years, respectively, with the male-female difference narrowing by one month to 6 years.South Korea's life expectancies for male and female babies are 1.7 years and 2.4 years longer than the average of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, a group of 36 developed, high-income market economies. (Yonhap)