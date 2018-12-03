Korean mobile game Battlegrounds hits 200 million downloads

BUSINESS

(PlayerUnknown`s Battlegrounds=Yonhap)

The Korean-developed mobile game application Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds, also known as PUBG, has surpassed 200 million downloads since its global release on March 19 in North America, Southeast Asia and elsewhere. In Korea, the mobile game launched on May 16.The widely played battle royal game surpassed 100 million downloads in August. The app’s popularity continued apace, crossing 200 million downloads as of Monday and drawing 30 million daily active users.PUBG Mobile’s downloads exclude those of China due to the nation’s suspension of gaming licenses to overseas game applications.“We will do our best to present fun to everyday lives through realistic battle experiences and innovative game elements.” said PUBG Corporation CEO Kim Chang-han.PUBG Corporation will hold multiple events for its users until Sunday to celebrate passing the 200 million milestone.By Lee Tae-hee (taeheelee@heraldcorp.com)