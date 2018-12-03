[Weather] Cloudy skies nationwide forecast for Monday

South Jeolla Province and Jeju Island will get 10-50 millimeters of rain, while North Jeolla Province and the Chungcheong and Gyeongsang provinces can expect 5-30 mm. Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces and Dokdo will see less than 5 mm.
|(Yonhap)
According to the National Institute of Environmental Research, fine dust levels will range between “normal” and “good” thanks to the rain.
Monday will also be unseasonably warm, with daytime highs of 8-21 C, about 3 to 7 degrees higher average for this time of year.
After the rain stops Tuesday, northwesterly winds will cause temperatures to plummet Wednesday.
By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)