[Weather] Cloudy skies nationwide forecast for Monday

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A cloudy Monday is expected nationwide, with light showers in some areas of the country reducing levels of fine dust.South Jeolla Province and Jeju Island will get 10-50 millimeters of rain, while North Jeolla Province and the Chungcheong and Gyeongsang provinces can expect 5-30 mm. Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces and Dokdo will see less than 5 mm.According to the National Institute of Environmental Research, fine dust levels will range between “normal” and “good” thanks to the rain.Monday will also be unseasonably warm, with daytime highs of 8-21 C, about 3 to 7 degrees higher average for this time of year.After the rain stops Tuesday, northwesterly winds will cause temperatures to plummet Wednesday.By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)