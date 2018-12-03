Go to Mobile Version

Kia adds more safety features to upgraded K7

By Yonhap
  • Published : Dec 3, 2018 - 09:44
  • Updated : Dec 3, 2018 - 09:44

Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker by sales, said Monday it has added more safety features to its upgraded K7 sedan to boost sales. 

Additional safety features include highway driving assist, forward and blind-spot collision-avoidance assists and driver attention warning, Kia said in a statement. 


Kia`s upgraded K7 sedan (Yonhap)

The car also includes a wireless phone charging system, it said.

The upgraded K7 comes in 2.4-liter gasoline, 3.0-liter gasoline, 3.3-liter gasoline and 2.2-liter diesel engine models.

The 2.4-liter model is fitted with a six-speed automatic transmission and other engine models have an eight speed self-shifting gearbox.

The upper midsize sedan is priced at 26 million won-40 million won ($23,000-$36,000), the company said. (Yonhap)



