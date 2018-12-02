City to reduce speed limit to 50 kph in central Seoul

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The Seoul Metropolitan Government will impose a 50 kilometers per hour speed limit on major roads in central parts of the capital starting next year. A speed limit of 30 kph will be introduced on narrower roads in the area. The current speed limit on major roads is 60 kph.The measures are aimed at reducing pedestrian deaths, according to the city, which has conducted a two-year pilot program in selected areas, including Bukchon.The new measures will take effect on 41 roads in central Seoul, within the Four Gates, as well as the entire stretch of Cheonggyecheon-ro.The new speed limit will come into effect in July following a three-month grace period.Pedestrian fatalities account for nearly 70 percent of all traffic-related deaths in the central Seoul area, according to the city.By Choi Ji-won (jwchoikr@heraldcorp.com)