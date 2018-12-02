Moon works to secure NK leader’s visit to Seoul during G-20 summit

NATIONAL

With President Moon Jae-in having wrapped up the G-20 summit following a meeting with US President Donald Trump, hopes are high that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s visit to Seoul will materialize before the end of the year.



Moon is expected to arrive in New Zealand on Sunday for a three-day state visit after leaving Argentina, where he attended the Group of 20 summit. During his three-day stay in Buenos Aires, Moon held a series of meetings with world leaders to rally support for diplomatic efforts to denuclearize North Korea.



During his meeting with Trump on Friday, Moon discussed the idea of Kim’s visit to Seoul. The North Korean leader had pledged to come to the South Korean capital during his most recent summit meeting with Moon in Pyongyang in September.







President Moon Jae-in(right) and First Lady Kim Jung-sook. Yonhap