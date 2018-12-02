Asiana Airlines to upgrade flight operation quality assurance system

FOQA refers to a process of collecting and analyzing data from flights to improve safety and efficiency of flight operations.
|Akiyoshi Yamamura (right), Asiana Airlines’ senior executive vice president, and Carlos Ricarte, director at CEFA Aviation, checks the Flight Operational Quality Assurance operation system on a computer screen. (Asiana Airlines)
Since 1995, Asiana Airlines has been using the FOQA system to track potential threats to flight operations. Since August 2015, the company has held a FOQA committee meeting every month to thoroughly check data compiled from the system.
The company also plans to develop the Asiana Flight Review Assistance System next year, which can systematically manage big data of all flight operations. It will work on the second phase of advancement with Asiana IDT, the group’s information technology service providing unit.
“Asiana Airlines has improved its safe flight operations with the first phase advancement of FOQA. We will strive to put more improvement and investment for safety,” said Asiana Airlines’ Senior Executive Vice President Akiyoshi Yamamura, who participated in the advancement project.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)