[Weather] Fine dust level peaks in capital, rain expected overnight

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The air will be dense with fine dust on Sunday, especially in the capital area, with the daytime high expected to reach 18 degrees Celsius. Rain is also expected overnight, starting in the southern part of the country.The Environment Ministry forecast the fine dust level to be “bad” in Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Incheon, and “average” in other parts of the county.Southern parts of the country will see rain starting at night, with 20 to 60 millimeters of rain expected over the southern coast and Jeju Island, and 10 to 40 mm in the rest of the nation, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.Wind blowing from the southwest will raise the mercury 3 to 7 degrees higher than the annual average.Strong waves are expected in the East and West Seas overnight.A drought warning has been issued for Gangwon Province, and residents are advised to take extra precautions.By Choi Ji-won (jwchoikr@heraldcorp.com)