Moon urges immediate action by G-20 leaders to address climate change

BUENOS AIRES -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in called on his Group of 20 peers Saturday to do more to address climate change, insisting they owed it to the world and future generations.



"Globally, abnormal weather and natural disasters are becoming part of daily lives. A dark shadow of global warming and environmental damage have been created on the other side of global economic growth, and they are approaching mankind as disasters," Moon said in a meeting of G-20 leaders here in Buenos Aires.







"Dealing with climate change and ensuring sustainable development is for the survival and sustainability of not me, us or even a country, but of the entire global community. It is also an investment to build a world where all will prosper and for our children in the future. Therefore, it is the most urgent challenge, more than any other issue, and a challenge that all nations must work together to address," the president added.The president said the G-20 countries had a greater responsibility."The G-20 countries account for 86 percent of global gross domestic product and 80 percent of greenhouse gas emissions," he said."We must actively contribute to dealing with climate change with a greater responsibility," Moon added.Moon insisted the world may already have a possible solution in hand, the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate, and that the issue was to implement the agreement faithfully."Now, it is time to gather our strength in implementing the (Paris) agreement," he said. "I expect G-20 countries to realize their own (emission reduction) goals and display their leadership to prompt the international community's action for active change."The president also stressed the need for increased assistance to developing countries to help enhance their own capacity in addressing climate change."Encouraging the participation of developing countries by supporting their capacity building is very important for our success," Moon said, noting his country is spearheading such efforts through Green Climate Fund and the Global Green Growth Institute."South Korea will continue to actively support sustainable development of developing countries in the future." (Yonhap)