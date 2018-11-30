Hyundai, Kia carry out overseas executive reshuffles

The latest change comes less than a month after similar reshuffles in China.
Hyundai Motor Group said the purpose of the reshuffles was “to strengthen organizational agility to adapt to a rapidly-changing business environment.”
|Kim Seung-jin, new head of Hyundai Motor’s global operations division (Hyundai Motor)
Hyundai Motor appointed Kim Seung-jin, executive vice president and head of its global future strategy task force team, to lead the firm’s global operations division, overseeing sales outside of Korea.
Kim is known to have planned and directed the setup of Hyundai’s regional headquarters in the US, Europe and India for flexible management.
In the spirit of granting greater autonomy to each region for enhanced responsiveness to markets, Hyundai and Kia launched key regional headquarters in North America, Europe and India, followed by Russia and CIS Headquarters in October.
|Kim Seon-seob, new head of Hyundai Motor India (Hyundai Motor)
Kia Motors appointed Yoon Seung-kyu, senior vice president and the current Kia Motors America president, as the head of Kia’s North America headquarters, the company said.
Senior Vice President Kim Seon-seob, current head of Hyundai’s business operations strategy division, has been nominated as head of the Hyundai Motor India headquarters.
Senior Vice President Lee Jong-kun, head of Kia’s strategic business planning division, has been named head of Kia Motors Mexico.
Vice President Lee Kyong-jae, head of the production group at Kia Motors Slovakia, will head Kia Motors Slovakia. Director Kim Jin-ha, the head of Kia’s Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa group, has been chosen to head the Kia Motors Russia and CIS headquarters, the company added.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)