S. Korea to push for NK leader’s visit within Dec. again.

According to reports citing unnamed goverment sources, President Moon Jae-in may raise the issue with US President Donald Trump during their meeting in Buenos Aires, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.
If Seoul gets Washington’s understanding on Kim’s visit, Moon will attempt to persuade Kim to visit Seoul this year, the report said.
|(Yonhap)
According to related reports, Seoul and Pyongyang had agreed on Kim making the trip in mid-December, but the North requested the trip to be postponed due to security concerns.
“We are currently considering all possibilities in discussing reciprocal visit by the chairman,” Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom said Monday, taking a step back from arranging Kim’s trip within the year.
However, reports quoting government source said that Cheong Wa Dae ordered the police to look over security measures, considering the security concerns of the North. It is also preparing hotels for the North Korean delegation to stay at when the possible visit to Seoul is confirmed.
Kim’s potential visit to Seoul is part of the summit agreement between Moon and Kim in September in Pyongyang to reciprocate Moon’s trip.
The delay of Kim’s visit is considered to be related with stalled denuclearization talks between the North and the United states, along with the slow progress of inter-Korean agendas.
By Yoon Yeun-jung (kairos07@heraldcorp.com)