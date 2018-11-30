N. Korea stresses economic development amid impasse in nuclear talks

NATIONAL

North Korea's main newspaper said Friday that the country will stick to its strategy of focusing on economic growth, despite the stalled progress of dismantling the regime's nuclear weapons program.



In an editorial, the Rodong Sinmun said its policy to focus on economic construction is the most clear revolutionary path that reflects its people's orientation and demand for a new step in its development.







"We should accelerate our push for revolution under the flag of self-reliance," it said.The remark is in line with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's earlier vow to push for economic reform. In April, Kim unveiled a new line of policy to focus on boosting the North's economy, shifting from the "byongjin" policy of simultaneously seeking nuclear and economic development.The North's economy has suffered under sanctions imposed for its nuclear and missile programs.Watchers say the newspaper's comments reflect North Korea's stance to continue to focus on economic development despite hitting a wall in its negotiations with the United States.Denuclearization talks between the two sides have been stalled as Washington wants Pyongyang to take more denuclearization measures, while the North wants a reward from the US for the steps it has taken so far, such as blowing up its nuclear testing site. (Yonhap)